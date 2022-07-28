Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.07.2022 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the bearish channel’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.0145 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0450. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.0080. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9990. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bearish channel’s upside and fix above 1.0235.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is growing inside the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1725.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1790.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1695.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1645.00.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 0.6995 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7140. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6795. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6705.



