Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 20.07.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.1165 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1375. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.1055, which will mean a further decline to 1.0965. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 1.1235.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has left the boundaries of a bullish corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3165 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2995. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3265, which will mean further growth to 1.3355.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line o the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6795 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6955. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6715, which will mean a further decline to 0.6625.



