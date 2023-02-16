Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting inside the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0715 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0525. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0875, which will mean further growth to 1.0965. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle pattern and securing under 1.0625.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud at 133.05 is expected, followed by growth to 136.55. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.25, which will mean further falling to 129.35.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6325 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6135. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6420, which will mean further growth to 0.6515.



