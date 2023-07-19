Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.07.2023 (GBPUSD, EURJPY, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting after an aggressive rise. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2945 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3185. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.2875, which will mean a further decline to 1.2785. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 1.3070.





EURJPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”

EURJPY is growing within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 155.60 is expected, followed by a rise to 158.55. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 154.25, which will mean a further decline to 153.35.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has secured under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6235 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6395. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6205, which will mean a further decline to 0.6110. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price securing above 0.6305.



