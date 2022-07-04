Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 04.07.2022 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen at 1.2145 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1785 Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2315. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2405.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

XAUUSD is trying to fix above Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the descending channel’s upside border at 1815.00 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1760.00. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1845.00. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1895.00. To confirm a further downtrend, the price must break the descending channel’s downside border and fix below 1770.00.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.6845 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6585. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7015. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7105.



