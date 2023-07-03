Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.07.2023 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2685 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2440. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2780, which will mean further growth to 1.2870.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has secured above the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6155 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5990. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6205, which will mean further growth to 0.6305. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the ascending channel with the quotes securing under 0.6095.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3230 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3405. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3125, which will mean a further decline to 1.3030.



