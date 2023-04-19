Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 19.04.2023 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the lower border of the broken channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2435 is expected, followed by falling to 1.2115. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2485, which will mean further growth to 1.2485.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is pushing off the lower border of the Cloud. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A new test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6225 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6065. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6295, which will mean further growth to 0.6385.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 134.35 is expected, followed by growth to 136.95. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 132.05, which will mean further falling to 131.05. The growth, meanwhile, can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bullish channel and securing above 135.75.



