Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.10.2023 (XAUUSD, AUDUSD, BRENT)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is growing after a breakout of the lower Cloud boundary. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1870 is expected, followed by a decline to 1805. A signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1885, which will mean a further rise to 1915. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the corrective channel with the price securing under 1835.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.6365 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6535. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6335, which will mean a further decline to 0.6240. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 0.6460.





BRENT

Brent has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 88.05 is expected, followed by a decline to 82.15. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 91.05, which will mean further growth to 94.05. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 86.05.



