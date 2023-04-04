Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 04.04.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

04.04.2023

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, AUDUSD quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, hinting on possible development of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In these circumstances, we expect the price to rise above 3/8 (0.6774) and afterwards grow to the resistance at 4/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at 2/8 (0.6713). In this case, the pair could drop to 1/8 (0.6652).

AUDUSD_H4
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator is broken. This increases the probability of further price growth.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, we expect the price to rise above 7/8 (0.6317) and grow to the resistance at 8/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be canceled by a downwards breakout of the support at 6/8 (0.6286). In this case, the pair could drop to 4/8 (0.6225).

NZDUSD_H4
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and a high probability of further price growth.

NZDUSD_M15
