Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 27.06.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

27.06.2023

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has broken the 200-day Moving Average on H4 and is above the line now, revealing the probable development of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. As a result, a test of 7/8 (0.6774) is expected, followed by a breakout and a rise to the resistance level of 8/8 (0.6835). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support level of 5/8 (0.6652). In this case, the pair could drop to 4/8 (0.6591).

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price rise.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise above 6/8 (0.6225), later reaching the resistance level of 7/8 (0.6286). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 5/8 (0.6164), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support level of 4/8 (0.6103).

NZDUSD_H4
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This indicates the prevalence of an uptrend and increases the probability of a further price rise.

NZDUSD_M15
Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

