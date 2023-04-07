Murrey Math Lines 07.04.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

Brent

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is approaching the support line. A test of 4/8 (87.50) should be expected, followed by growth to the resistance at 5/8 (90.62). The scenario can be canceled by a breakout of 3/8 (84.38) downwards. In this case, the quotes could drop to the support at 2/8 (81.25).





On M15, an additional signal confirming the growth of the quotes could be a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator.





S&P 500

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. As a result, the quotes are expected to rise above 5/8 (4140.6), followed by growth to the resistance at 6/8 (4218.8). The scenario can be canceled by a downwards breakout of the support at 4/8 (4062.5). In this case, the S&P 500 quotes could drop to 3/8 (3984.4).





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms presence of an uptrend and increases the probability of further rise in price.



