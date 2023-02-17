Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 17.02.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

17.02.2023

Brent

On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now below it, which indicates possible development of a downtrend. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. As a result, further falling of the price to the nearest support of 5/8 (82.81) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 6/8 (84.38). In this case the pair may rise to 7/8 (85.94).

Brent_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further falling.

Brent_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is nearing the support level. In this situation, a test of 4/8 (4062.5) is expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth to the resistance level of 5/8 (4140.6). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of 4/8 (4062.2). In this case, the S&P 500 index should continue falling, and the quotes may drop to 3/8 (3984.4).

S&P500_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which mean growth can only be supported by a bounce off 4/8 (4062.5) on H4.

S&P500M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Promo

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano