Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 03.02.2022 (USDCHF, GOLD)

03.02.2022

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDCHF is trading below it, thus indicating a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, break it, and continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price tests and breaks 7/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 8/8.

USDCHFH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and move downwards to reach the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 5/8.

XAUUSD_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.

XAUUSD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

