Murrey Math Lines 13.04.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, USDCHF quotes are in the oversold area. The RSI has broken the resistance line. A breakout of -1/8 (0.8972) and growth of the price to the resistance at 1/8 (0.9094) are to be expected. The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at -2/8 (0.8911), which will reshuffle the Murray grid so that new targets will be set.





On M15, price growth can additionally be supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, gold quotes remain in the overbought area. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, the price is expected to break 8/8 (2000.00) downwards and drop to the support at 7/8 (1968.75). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at +1/8 (2031.25). In this case, gold quotes may rise to +2/8 (2062.50).





On M15, a breakout of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price falling.



