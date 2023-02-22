Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 22.02.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

22.02.2023

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI has bounced off the resistance line. A downward beakaway of 8/8 (134.37) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 6/8 (132.81). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of +1/8 (135.15). In this case, the pair may reach +2/8 (135.93).

USDJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel should serve as an additional signal supporting the decline.

EURUSD_M15
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. In the end, a bounce off 6/8 (1.3549) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 5/8 (1.3488). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 6/8 (1.3549). This might make the price grow to 7/8 (1.3610).

USDCAD_H4
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far from the current price. Hence, falling can only be initiated by a bounce off 6/8 (1.3549) on H4.

USDCAD_M15
