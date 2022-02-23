Murrey Math Lines 23.02.2022 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading above it, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then grow to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue growing.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and resume falling towards the support at 7/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue moving upwards to reach +2/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.



