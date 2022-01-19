Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 19.01.2022

19.01.2022

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1410 and breaking it to the downside, EURUSD has extended the correction down to 1.1315; right now, it is starting to form one more ascending structure towards 1.1494. The first target is at 1.1410.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 1.3661 and broken it to the downside, GBPUSD has extended the correction down to 1.3574. Possibly, today the pair may start a new growth towards 1.3752. The first target is at 1.3661.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is consolidating around 76.50. Possibly, the pair may start another decline to break 75.60 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 74.24.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having completed the ascending wave at 115.05 along with the correction towards 114.44, USDJPY has and formed a new consolidation range above the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 115.44; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 113.84.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After reaching the short-term upside target at 0.9178, USDCHF is falling towards 0.9150, at least. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9209.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the descending wave at 0.7174. Today, the pair may resume trading upwards with the first target at 0.7244.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent has completed the ascending structure at 89.08. Possibly, today the asset may correct to reach 84.44 and then resume trading within the uptrend with the target at 91.55.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1805.80 along with the ascending structure towards 1818.00, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1831.35; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 1790.00.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

After completing the descending structure at 4594.5, the S&P index has formed a new consolidation range around this level. Possibly, the asset may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 4442.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4564.5.

S&P 500
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Back to list
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

RoboMarkets Ltd is theBMW M Motorsport