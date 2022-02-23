EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is consolidating around 1.1324. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 1.1284 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1255.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Having reached 1.3540 and then completed the correction at 1.3585, GBPUSD is consolidating below the latter level. Possibly, the pair may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3535.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is consolidating around 79.27. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling towards 77.67. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending wave to return to 79.27.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Having finished the correction at 115.20 along with the descending wave towards 114.80, USDJPY is forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 115.30; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 114.00.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is falling towards 0.9180. Later, the market may grow to reach 0.9288 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9144.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues consolidating below 0.7230. Possibly, today the pair may fall to break 0.7195 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7157.





BRENT

After finishing the ascending wave at 99.00 along with the correction down to 96.00, Brent is expected to resume growing and return to 99.00. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue trading within the uptrend with the target at 101.56.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting towards 1889.50. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 1916.00 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1935.15.





S&P 500

The S&P index is forming a new consolidation range below 4265.3. Possibly, the asset may grow towards 4370.5 and then start another decline to break 4250.0. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 4200.0.



