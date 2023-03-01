Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 01.03.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

01.03.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.0650. However, the price may drop to 1.0530 and continue the downtrend without pulling back to the resistance level.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the currency pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 137.45. However, the quotes may pull back to 135.60 and continue the uptrend after testing the support level.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 0.8825. Upon testing it and breaking through it, the price may continue the downtrend. However, the quotes may drop to 0.8750 without correcting to the resistance level.

EURGBP
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

