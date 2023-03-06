Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 06.03.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Invertes Hammer reversal pattern. The pair is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The target of the growth might be 1.0700. However, the palrice may drop to 1.0580 and continue the downtrend without pulling back to the resistance level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The target of the growth might be 137.25. However the price might pull back to 135.10 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth might be the resistance level of 0.8875. Upon yltesting it and breaking away, the pair might continue the downtrend. However, the quotes may go down to 0.8800 without correcting to the resistance.



