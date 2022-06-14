Japanese Candlestick Analysis 14.06.2022 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair formed a reversal Hammer pattern at the support level. Currently, if the pair goes by the signal, it might provoke an ascending impulse. The goal of the growth will be 1.0490. However, the price can still fall to 1.0340 without a pullback to the resistance level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair formed a Hanging Man pattern near the resistance level. Going by the pattern now can result in a correction impulse. The goal of the decline is 133.90. However, the pair can grow to 136.15 and continue the uptrend without a pullback to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4 at the resistance level the pair formed a Shooting Star. Going by the pattern can result in a correction impulse. The goal of the pullback can be 0.8530. Upon testing it and bouncing off it, the pair has a chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the quotes can grow to 0.8615 without a pullback to the support level.



