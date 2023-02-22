Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 22.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

22.02.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.0725. However, the quotes may correct to 1.0620 and continue the uptrend after testing the support level.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Doji reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 135.85. However, the price may pull back to 134.20 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support level.

USDJPY
EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 0.8845. Upon testing and breaking though it, the price might continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 0.8780 before growing.

EURGBP
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

