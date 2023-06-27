Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 27.06.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4 near the support level. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the resistance level at 1.1000. However, the price could correct to 1.0855 and continue the uptrend after the test of the support level.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 144.40. However, the quotes might pull back to 143.00 and continue the uptrend after a correction to the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target might be 0.8600. Upon testing this level and rebounding from it, the price will get a chance to continue the downtrend. However, the quotes might still drop to 0.8525 without testing the resistance level.



