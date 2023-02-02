Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 02.02.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the resistance level, gold has formed a Shooting Start reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the pattern in a descending wave. The goal of the correction might be 1942.50. Upon testing the support level, the price may bounce off it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may grow to 1970.50 without any correction.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, gold has formed a Shooting Start reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the pattern in a descending wave. The goal of the correction might be 0.6495. Bouncing off the support level, the quotes might get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may grow to 0.6585 without any pullback to the support.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, gold has formed a Shooting Start reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the pattern in a descending wave. The goal of the correction might be the support level of 1.2340. However, the price may grow to 1.2490 and continue the uptrend without pulling back to the support level.



