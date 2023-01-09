Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 09.01.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. For now, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1900.00. After testing the resistance level, the pair might break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes might pull back to 1860.00 before further growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, Gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. For now, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.6570. After breaking through the resistance level, the quotes will get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6340 before further growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. The pair is now going by the pattern in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth is the resistance level of 1.2260. However, the price may pull back to 1.2060 before continuing the uptrend.



