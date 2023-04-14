Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.04.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the resistance, gold has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the pullback might be 2025.50. Upon testing the support, the price could rebound from it and continue the uptrend. However, the price could rise to 2065.00 without any correction.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4 near the support, NZDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The instrument can now go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the pullback will be 0.6285. After a rebound from the support, the quotes could develop an uptrend. However, the price may rise to 0.6345 and continue the uptrend without any correction.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4 near the resistance, GBPUSD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. The instrument can now go by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The target for the pullback might be 1.2480. However, the price may rise to 1.2600 and continue the uptrend without correcting to the support.



