Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 23.12.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the pattern in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1815.00. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair will get the chance to break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 1779.85 before further growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.6365. After the resistance level is broken away, the quotes will get a chance to continue the downtrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6230 before continuing growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal if the growth might be the resistance level at 1.2190. However, the price may pull back to 1.1975 before continuing with the uptrend.



