Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 08.02.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the pattern in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 1.3300; then the price may break through the support level and continue the downtrend. However, the price may pull back to 1.3430 before falling.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.7070. Upon testing the resistance level, the quotes might break through it and continue growing. However, the price may pull back to 0.6925 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the decline might be 0.9155. Upon testing the support level, the pair might break through it and continue developing the downtrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.9250 before declining.



