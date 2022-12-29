Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 29.12.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The pair is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 1.3675; later the price may break through the resistance level and extend the uptrend. However, the quotes may correct to 1.3545 before growing.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the currency pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 0.6810. After a test of the resistance level, the quotes will get the chance to break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the price may correct to 0.6715 before growing.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the correction may be 0.9325. After the test of the resistance level, the pair may get the chance for a bounce off it and further development of a downtrend. However, the price may fall to 0.9210 without any correction.



