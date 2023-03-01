The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 01.03.2023

On Wednesday, the BTC grew to 23,739 USD.

So, the market has secured above 23,500 USD. It opens a pathway for 25,000 USD, as planned earlier. With more ambitious goals, we should wait: this spin of growth might be quite lengthy and cautious.

Today global markets look interested in risks. Initially, they were stimulated by the Chinese statistics, and then the autonomous buying mode got on. Market participants should take care because US investors are still nervous because of inflation in the country and the Fed’s aggressive policy.

Capitalisation of the crypto sector today is 1.080 trillion USD. The BTC share has extended to 42.2%, and the ETH holds 18.7%.

Goldman Sachs extends its crypto department

The Goldman Sachs bank has announced opening several vacancies in the department for crypto trading assets. This is because the total number of employees declined. The company is going to employ new people when necessary. Right now there are 70 people studying crypto assets at Goldman Sachs.

DWF Labs invests 10 million USD in a crypto project

An investment company DWF Labs interested in Web3 will invest 10 million USD in Conflux, a crypto project. Conflux has developed the algorithm of the Tree-Graph consensus, successfully integrated at the blockchain level. It uses parallel processing of blocks and transactions to increase the speed of processing.

Visa goes on in crypto projects

Visa payment system has highlighted again that it is not going to pay less interest to crypto projects. This idea was earlier reported by Reuters. Visa, meanwhile, remains sure that digital assets can play an important role in the global payment ecosystem.