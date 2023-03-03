The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 03.03.2023

The BTC weakened quite a bit overnight. By Friday, the leading crypto has dropped to 22,401 USD.

The crypto got given away by the inner market news. Most probably, it was the situation with the Silvergate bank, with which several crypto exchanges at once refused to work. Meanwhile, the US stock market remained stable or even grew a bit. Crypto investors might now remember all the risks and instability of their market. For the time being, these fears have stepped back but certain news can bring them back to life.

As long as the BTC has broken through the support level of 22,850 USD, it might slide to 22,250 easily.

Capitalisation of the market is 1.026 trillion USD. The BTC share has shrunk to 42.1%, and the ETH still takes up 18.7%.

The Shanghai upgrade of the Goerli network is scheduled for 14 March

The Ethereum developers have chosen the date for the Shanghai upgrade of the Goerli test network. Goerli is the final place where ETH withdrawal is to be tested before the code in the main net will be changed.

The SEC postponed publication of the Silvergate yearly report

The US SEC will need time to analyse normative and certain other requests. For this reason, the publication of the Silvergate yearly report has been postponed. Capitalisation of the company crashed by 48.8%. Yesterday the market heard that Coinbase had refus3d to accept and carry out payments for Silvergate.