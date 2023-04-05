The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 05.04.2023

The BTC in the middle of the week did grow to 28,532 USD.

The resistance level of 28,650 USD, which is so important for the bulls, is really close now. If the crypto manages to break this level, the way to 29,000 USD and then to 35,000 USD will open.

Investors are keeping an eye on the situation with the head of the Binance crypto exchange. According to the media, he has got a request for detention from international law enforcement. However, Binance refuted this information.

The recovery of the correlation with the US stock market allows for counting on further cautious growth of digital assets.

The capitalisation of the crypto market today is estimated as 1.204 trillion USD, showing a substantial increase. Normally, this is taken as a positive signal. The part taken by the BTC has shrunk to 45.8%, while the part of the ETH keeps growing and is now estimated as 19.1%.

BTC miners’ income has increased this year

The income of the Bitcoin miners in the first quarter of 2023 grew by 28.7% from the figure of Q4, 2022. According to The Block observations, in January miners earned 601.0 million USD, in February - 627.1 million, and in March - already 755.4 million. Over the January to March period, the leading cryptocurrency itself rose by 72.0%.

Brazil bank launches its stablecoin

BTG Pactual, one of the largest banks of Brazil and Latin America, is ready to issue its own coin bound to the US dollar. The launch is planned to be via the bank’s crypto platform Mynt.