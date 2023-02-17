The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, ADA). Overview for 17.02.2023

Yesterday the picture in the crypto market was such impressive! On Friday, the BTC still looks strong, preserving weekly growth of 8%. The leading cryptocurrency is now trading at 23,763 USD.

So, great news is that the BTC is holding above the important support level of 21,500 USD. After the situation on the platform stabilised, investors started buying again and almost reached 25,000 USD. There is just one step to be made, which means the attack might start again at any moment.

To move efficiently to 29,000-30,000 USD, the crypto needs to secure above 25,000 USD.

Capitalisation of the crypto market on Friday is 1.083 trillion USD, and this is less than yesterday. The BTC takes up 42.3%, expanding its share. The ETH holds 18.7%.

SEC accused head of Terraform

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the CEO of Terraform Do Kwon of fraud for billions of dollars. The main claim is that the company attracted investments by offering sets of securities for crypto assets to potential investors. Among such crypto assets, SEC named not only the UST but also LUNA.

Chatbot got asked about Cardano price

A popular chatbot ChatGPT got asked about Cardano price in 2023. AI thought that the quotes might be between 0 and 30 USD depending on whether the company would implement new developments and the crypto would get into our daily lives.