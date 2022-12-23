The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, FTT, FIL). Overview for 23.12.2022

The crypto sector in enveloped in Christmas spleen. There have been no activity for days, and investors show no reaction even to somewhat good news about the FXT founder. It seems that this will not change until the beginning of January, if no major events occur.

The BTC is balancing near 16,842 USD. Over a week, the leading crypto has dropped by about 3.20%.

The BTC is going in the following channel: the intermediate resistance level is 17,200 USD and important ones are 17,500 USD and 18,500 USD. The support level is 16,300 USD and 15,500 USD underneath. Anyway, these levels are herdly to make any sense in the nearest future.

Capitalisation of the crypto market on Friday is 812.579 USD. The BTC share has shrunk to 39.9%, while the ETH takes up 18.4%.

FXT founder got out on bail

The ex-head of the collapsed crypto exchange FXT, Sam Bankman-Fried, previously extradited to the US, got out on bail of 250 million USD. He is being investigated for 8 counts, threatened by a total term of imprisonment of up to 115 years.

SEC considers FTT token a security

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its lawsuit against Alamed Research and FXT, classified the FTT native token as a security. It is concluded that a lot of FTT held by the owners made them stakeholders, so they propelled growth of the token price and of demand for it. It is known that in 2019 FXT issued 350 million FTT, keeping 175 million out of them within the company.

Filecoin lost 30% over week

Filecoin, the FIL crypto, lost about 30% of its price over a week. The project allows for renting out free space within the users’ data storage facilities for a reward in the FIL.