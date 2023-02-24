The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, Optimist). Overview for 24.02.2023

The BTC has gone down. On Friday the leading crypto has shrunk to 23,971 USD. Buyers still need to return above 24,500 USD to get a chance for achieving something above 25,000 USD. Then the target range will be 29,000-30,000 USD.

The US stock market tries to bounce again and again but is doing a bad job. As soon as investors get their things together and find a foothold in the news, the situation will take a new spin again. Correlation between the BTC, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remains above average.

At the end of the week, capitalisation of the crypto market is 1.095 trillion USD. The BTC share remains at 42.3%, and the ETH — 18.4%.

IMF: crypto brings risks

The International Monetary Fund announced that global spreading of digital assets might make the policy of Global CBs less efficient, as well as might help circumference mechanisms of cash flow management.

Optimist grew by 18%

The Optimist coin, a sidechain, grew by more than 18% after it became known about partnership with Coinbase. The largest crypto exchange launches its own sidechain based on the Optimist and called Base. The new token will become a crosschain bridge via which users will be accessing other Ethereum-based sidechains.