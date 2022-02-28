The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, ETH, LUNA). Overview for 28.02.2022

Moods in the crypto market remain mixed. On the one hand, people are still ready to avoid risks here as soon as things become tough. On the other hand, all the information is already included in the prices.

The BTC has got into a flat between 35,000–40,000 USD. On Monday, the BTC is trading at 38,400 USD. Further development of the leading crypto and key altcoins will depend on the general situation, on the behaviour of American capital markets, in particular. Mind that there is a direct correlation between the BTC rate and NASDAQ.

Bitcoin chart online

Mining: what is profitable?

While the world is immersed in geopolitics, miners keep working, looking for more and more interesting coins to mine. The most interesting ones now seem to be Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Kadena. However, miners mention that the choice of the currency depends on the price for electricity in the region of production powers.

Altcoins: there is demand in the market

Regardless of the whole crypto sector remaining nervous, there are points of demand in the market. According to the Santiment overview, the coins that have been most demanded lately are Enjin Coin, Axie Infinity, Ethereum, Band Protocol, and Compound. In most cases, this is connected to the presence of promising ideas in the business.

Terra: the market is interested in the token

Last week, Terra once reached the local high of 100 USD, but then corrected to 74.68 USD. The tech picture remains mostly bullish, there will open a pathway to 90 USD if the price reaches 78 USD.