EURUSD aims down again. Overview for 10.02.2023

EURUSD got depressed again. The current quote is 1.0720.

The falling of the market major overnight is not the most common event, but now it looks normal. Investors are cautious, waiting for inflation statistics. The publication is scheduled for the next week.

The scariest thing for the market is the probability of the economic slow-down and stable growth of the interest rate lifted by the Federal Reserve System. All this affected market moods.

By average market expectations, the US CPI in January grew by 0.5% m/m after a decline in December by 0.1% m/m. Year-by-year, inflation should have dropped to 6.2% from 6.5%. The devil, as usual, will be in the detail. Investors are already waiting for an ambiguous report.

For the dollar index, by the way, this week will be the second one closing by growth. For the last time, this happened in October 2022.