EUR has retained its confidence. Overview for 14.03.2023

The EURUSD is holding on to its previous positions as of Tuesday. The current quote in EURUSD is 1.0710. At yesterday's closed meeting, the US Federal Reserve discussed the interest rate aspect for the Federal Reserve Banks. It was probably also about the sustainability of the US banking system as a whole. This is now a key talking point.

Investors are shying away from risk, but are not "running" into the US dollar just yet.

Expectations for interest rate developments in the USA have changed. The market is increasingly giving up on the idea of a 50 basis point interest rate hike and returning to the baseline scenario with a 25 point. At the moment this could "put pressure" on the USD.

The macroeconomic calendar will intensify today and may "draw" some attention to itself. The US consumer price index for February will be released in the afternoon. Inflation is expected to rise by 0.4% m/m and 6.0% y/y. In January the annual inflation rate was 6.4%. The easing of inflationary pressures, if indeed it has occurred, should reassure investors. Core inflation might have remained at 0.4% m/m in February.