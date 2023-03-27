EURUSD is balanced. Overview for 27.03.2023

On Monday, EURUSD is neutral. The current quote is 1.0760.

Market moods look moderate. The fears that the banking crisis will gain force that were topical on Friday have faded into background.

The crash of the stock of the main German bank earlier made investors avoid risks.

The week is beginning calmly, but later there will be some things to look at.

The US are preparing the final fourth-quarter GDP report. The US economy is expected to have grown by the same 2.7% as before. Among the US statistics, we might get interested in the reports on personal income and spending for February, as well as the Core PCE release that is vital for the Fed.

The Eurozone will attract our attention by the prelim inflation report for March. There are chances that the CCI has dropped to 7.1% y/y from 8.5% previously. If the figures coincide with the reality, the euro will get mighty support.