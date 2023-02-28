GBP managed to stabilise. Overview for 28.02.2023

The British pound against the US dollar somewhat stabilised. The current quote is 1.2043.

The issue of Brexit has come afloat in quite an unexpected way. Rishi Sunak’s government is now facing a hard task: it needs to persuade politicians from Northern Ireland to support a new trade agreement with the EU after Britain exited the latter.

This is the final Brexit effort. London needs ot to fully restore trade relationship with its key partner.

Apart from digits, details and political nuances, the parties will try to squeeze out of each other as many advantages as possible.

The British economy lived through Brexit, then the pandemic and then all its trade links were wiped out. It really needs a step forward. Any positive news from this realm could seriously support the GBP. The inner impulse of industrial production will soon find support in other spheres, and consumers will do the final securing.