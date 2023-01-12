Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.01.2023 (AUDUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has pushed off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6850 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7105. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6755, which will mean further falling to 0.6645.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting by a Flag pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2095 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2405. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish Flag pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1910, which will mean further falling to 1.1815. The growth, on the contrary, can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Flag and securing above 1.2195.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has pushed off the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1865 is expected, followed by growth to 1935. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1815, which will mean further falling to 1775.



