Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.02.2023 (AUDUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.7080 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7375. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6945, which will mean further falling to 0.6855.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is declining in a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3325 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2440, which will mean further growth to 1.3535.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1935 is expected, followed by growth to 2010. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1905, which will mean further falling to 1865.



