Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.03.2023 (AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6715 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6535. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6835, which will mean further growth to 0.6925.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is squeezed inside a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3585 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3475, which will mean further falling to 1.3385. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.3645.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9320 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9145. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9435, which will mean further growth to 0.9525. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the ascending channel and securing under 0.9255.



