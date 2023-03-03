Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.03.2023 (EURGBP, USDCAD, GBPCHF)

EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has pushed off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.8840 is expected, followed by growth to 0.8955. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.8765, which will mean further falling to 0.8675. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.8905.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3565 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3785. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3435, which will mean further falling to 1.3345. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.3645.





GBPCHF

GBPCHF is testing the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.1215 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1425. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1145, which will mean further falling to 1.1055. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1.1310.



