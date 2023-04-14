Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.04.2023 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD)

14.04.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.1035 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1325. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0835, which will mean further falling to 1.0745. The scenario of the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bullish channel and securing above 1.1135.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the upper border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2015 is expected, followed by growth to 2125. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1975, which will mean further falling to 1935.

GOLD
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is declining by a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3350 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3125. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3535, which will mean further growth to 1.3625.

USDCAD
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

