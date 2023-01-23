Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 23.01.2022 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has secured above the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0855 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1065. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0635, which will mean further falling to 1.0545.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the Kijun-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1910 is expected, followed by growth to 2000. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1865, which will mean further falling to 1835.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3400 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3215. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3525, which will mean further growth to 1.3615.



