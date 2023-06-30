Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.06.2023 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0900 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0660. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0950, which will mean further growth to 1.1045.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6125 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5955. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6205, which will mean further growth to 0.6305.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rebounding from the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1910 is expected, followed by a decline to 1865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1945, which will mean further growth to 1975.



