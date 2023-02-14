Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has pushed off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0755 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0505. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0875, which will mean further growth to 1.0965.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 131.15 is expected, followed by growth to 135.05. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 130.25, which will mean further falling to 129.35.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting by the Head and Shoulders pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6365 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6175. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6420, which will mean further growth to 0.6515. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Head and Shoulders pattern and securing under 0.6265.



