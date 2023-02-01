Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.02.2023 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting inside a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2305 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2625. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2235, which will mean further falling to 1.2145. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.2425.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6465 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6245. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6510, which will mean further growth to 0.6605.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9185 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9015. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9245, which will mean further growth to 0.9335.



