Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.10.2023 (GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD)

25.10.2023

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has secured under the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2205 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.1985. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2250, which will mean further growth to 1.2345. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 1.2135.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has left the boundaries of the correction channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3715 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3845. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3675, which will mean a further decline to 1.3585.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 0.5855 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5955, which will mean further growth to 0.6045. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing under 0.5805.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano